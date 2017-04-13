Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: Posts career highs in multiple categories in regular season finale
Connaughton contributed 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, and seven assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 loss to the Pelicans.
Connaughton tallied career highs in scoring, assists, made field goals and three-pointers, and minutes played. He was also only one rebound shy of matching his career best in that category, and overall it was an impressive display for the sophomore. With that being said, Connaughton was glued to the bench for most of the regular season, and he's not a great bet to see decent minutes in the playoffs unless the Trail Blazers get hit hard by injuries.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: Accurate from floor in Monday's victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: To start at shooting guard Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: Dropped from rotation Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: Sticks in rotation for second straight game•
-
Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: Plays two seconds in Sunday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: Doesn't play Thursday in coach's decision•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...