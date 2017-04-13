Connaughton contributed 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, and seven assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 loss to the Pelicans.

Connaughton tallied career highs in scoring, assists, made field goals and three-pointers, and minutes played. He was also only one rebound shy of matching his career best in that category, and overall it was an impressive display for the sophomore. With that being said, Connaughton was glued to the bench for most of the regular season, and he's not a great bet to see decent minutes in the playoffs unless the Trail Blazers get hit hard by injuries.