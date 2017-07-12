Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: To sit out remainder of summer league
Connaughton (hamstring) will miss the remainder of summer league, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
Connaughton suffered the injury during Tuesday's summer league game against the Spurs and did not return after he left the floor. The injury doesn't appear to be too serious, though the Blazers are likely just playing it safe with their young prospect.
