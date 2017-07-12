Play

Connaughton (hamstring) will miss the remainder of summer league, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.

Connaughton suffered the injury during Tuesday's summer league game against the Spurs and did not return after he left the floor. The injury doesn't appear to be too serious, though the Blazers are likely just playing it safe with their young prospect.

