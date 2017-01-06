Napier (coach's decision) didn't play in Thursday's 118-109 win over the Lakers.

Napier has held down a rotation spot for the better part of the last three weeks while Evan Turner and Damian Lillard have both missed time with injuries, but since both players were active and turned in effective performances Thursday, Napier saw his playing time fall by the wayside. That will likely remain the case going forward, as he's a clear third on the depth chart at point guard behind Lillard and C.J. McCollum.