Napier has seemingly re-entered the Blazers' rotation of late, logging at least 12 minutes in each of the team's last three contests.

The UConn product began the month with a string of DNP-CD's, but he's taken on a slightly larger role of late, playing 12, 17 and 16 minutes, respectively, in the Blazers' last three games while Evan Turner has dealt with an injury. Once Turner returns, Napier's role will likely be reduced, and he remains a fringe, at best, fantasy option in season-long formats.