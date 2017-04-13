Trail Blazers' Shabazz Napier: Starting Wednesday
Napier is getting the start at point guard for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Jason Quick of CSNNW.com reports.
Napier is drawing the start due to Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum getting the season finale off to rest. He is coming off a career-high 32 points 9-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT) to go along with six rebounds and five assists over 37 minutes in Monday's 99-98 win against the Spurs.
