Napier (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 113-111 loss to the Warriors on Sunday.

Napier has been out of coach Terry Stotts' rotation since early January, which corresponded with Damian Lillard's return from an ankle injury. The third-year point guard has only appeared in five of the Blazers' last 13 games, logging four or fewer minutes in four of those contests.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola