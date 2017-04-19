Quarterman (concussion) isn't listed on the Trail Blazers' injury report heading into Wednesday's Game 2 against the Warriors.

Quarterman was questionable in advance of Game 1 with a concussion, but he was ultimately active for the contest, though he didn't see the court in a coach's decision. Given his standing as a non-rotation player, it's not expected that Quarterman will play during postseason games that are at least somewhat competitive.