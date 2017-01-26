Quarterman (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

Quarterman continues to deal with a left ankle injury, which also kept him sidelined for Wednesday's outing versus the Lakers. We should see his status updated following the team's morning shootaround Friday, but considering he rarely saw the court even before the injury, Quarterman can continue to be avoided in fantasy circles even when at full strength.