Quarterman is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors due to a concussion, Jason Quick of CSNNW.com reports.

Quarterman's availability likely won't have much of an impact on the Trail Blazers' rotation for Game 1, especially with fellow guard Allen Crabbe (foot) probable to play. Quarterman logged 22 minutes during the team's regular season finale, but spent much of his rookie campaign in the D-League.