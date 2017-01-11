Quarterman was sent down to the D-League for assignment Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports.

Quarterman has only appeared in 12 games this season, and averaged 3.3 minutes per game in those contests. With the Trail Blazers' guard rotation of Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, Evan Turner, and Allen Crabbe pretty much set in stone, there aren't many opportunities for Quarterman to see the floor. He looks to get more significant minutes and experience in the D-League.