Quarterman was sent down to the D-League on Sunday.

Quarterman has bounced back and forth between the NBA and the D-League this season, and hasn't seen much time in the Trail Blazers' rotation. He's played in just 12 games this season, and is averaging 3.3 minutes per game in those contests.

