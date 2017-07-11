Play

Collins exited Tuesday's summer league game against the Spurs due to a right quad contusion and will not return, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.

Prior to suffering the injury, Collins recorded four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal across 11 minutes.

