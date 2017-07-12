Play

Collins (quad) will not participate in the remainder of summer league, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.

Collins suffered the injury during Tuesday's summer league game against the Spurs and exited without returning. Though the injury doesn't seem serious, the Blazers are likely just playing it safe with their young prospect.

