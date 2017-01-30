Williams will be released by the Grizzlies, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

Williams' departure will create a roster spot for veteran guard Toney Douglas. The rookie out of Indiana gave the Grizzlies some strong performances early in the year, but was ultimately assigned to the D-League in late December after averaging 5.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 23 regular season contests. Williams will now become a free agent, but may have trouble finding a roster spot elsewhere in the league this season given the fairly concrete nature of NBA rosters at this stage of the campaign.