Williams will be released by the Grizzlies, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

Williams' departure will create a roster spot for veteran guard Toney Douglas. The rookie out of Indiana gave the Grizzlies some strong performances early in the year, but was ultimately assigned to the D-League in late December after averaging 5.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 23 regular season contests. Williams will now become a free agent, but may have trouble finding a roster spot elsewhere in the league this season given the fairly concrete nature of NBA rosters at this stage of the campaign.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola