Ty Lawson: No longer heading overseas

Updating a previous report, Lawson announced on his personal Twitter account that he hasn't signed with the Shanxi Dragons of the Chinese Basketball Association.

Lawson was reportedly slated to head to China following little interest on the open free agent market, but it appears he still has hope of latching on with another NBA team for the upcoming campaign. With the regular season still months away, Lawson will continue to shop around for potential suitors, but he'd likely be no more than a reserve option if he signs with another team. Last year with the Kings, Lawson averaged 9.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals across 25.1 minutes.