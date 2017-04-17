Dorsey announced April 10 that he would sign with an agent and enter the 2017 NBA Draft, ESPN.com's Jeff Borzello reports.

The 6-foot-4 Dorsey had a productive sophomore season for Oregon, but it wasn't until the Ducks' run to the Final Four in the NCAA tournament that he truly emerged as a 2017 draft prospect. The combo guard finished with averages of 23.8 points on 59.7 percent shooting from the field and 60.6 percent shooting from three-point range during five tournament games. He'll likely enter the pre-draft process as a likely second-round pick, but he could move up teams' boards if he impresses in workouts and scrimmages with other prospects.