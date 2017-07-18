Tyler Hansbrough: Headed to China
Hansbrough has signed a deal to play for China's Guangzhou Lions, freelance reporter David Pick reports.
Hansbrough spent last season with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G-League, seemingly in an attempt to make an NBA comeback. However, despite posting 17.6 points and 12.2 rebounds across 33.4 minutes per game, it appears that either NBA teams opted to pass on him or sent him low-ball offers. It seems doubtful at this point that 31-year-old "Psycho T" will end up back in the association considering he's struggled to develop a jumpshot to make himself a priority for teams in the modern, three-point happy NBA.
