Tyler Zeller: Waived by Celtics

Zeller was waived by the Celtics on Sunday.

With his $8 million contract set to guarantee on Sunday, the Celtics went ahead and cut bait in order to free up some additional cap space to make a run at some bigger free agents. Zeller is coming off a 2016-17 campaign where he averaged just 3.5 points and 2.4 rebounds across 10.3 minutes, but he should still receive plenty of interest on the open market as a potential depth option in the frontcourt.