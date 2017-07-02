Tyler Zeller: Waived by Celtics
Zeller was waived by the Celtics on Sunday.
With his $8 million contract set to guarantee on Sunday, the Celtics went ahead and cut bait in order to free up some additional cap space to make a run at some bigger free agents. Zeller is coming off a 2016-17 campaign where he averaged just 3.5 points and 2.4 rebounds across 10.3 minutes, but he should still receive plenty of interest on the open market as a potential depth option in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Likely to be released•
-
Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Out Wednesday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Sees a rare 10 minutes in win•
-
Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Likely to play Sunday vs. Suns•
-
Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Doubtful Sunday vs. Suns•
-
Celtics' Tyler Zeller: Dealing with illness•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Russell gets a fresh start
The Lakers' decision to dump salary could prove to have huge ramifications for Fantasy players,...