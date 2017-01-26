Iguodala scored two points (1-2 FG) along with 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one blocked shot over 30 minutes in Wednesday's 113-103 win over Charlotte.

Iguodala was given the previous game off, the second of a back-to-back set. Per usual, the 13-year-veteran found a way to impact the game without being a shooter. He's averaging career lows in field-goal attempts (4.8) and points (5.8) as Golden State's big three carry the bulk of team scoring.

