Iguodala scored 22 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-11 FT) while adding four assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 28 minutes in Friday's 122-107 victory over the Grizzlies.

Iguodala's minutes have fluctuated all season, but even still, he hasn't had an offensive night like Friday night. He attacked the basket and earned by far his most free-throw attempts on the season. Every once in a while Iguodala will have games like these, but don't like for him to be consistent on a team with four all-stars in the starting lineup.