Iguodala registered 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and three steals over 30 minutes in Thursday's 133-120 win over the Clippers.

The veteran posted double-digit scoring for the second time in the last three games, a stretch in which he's shot 63.2 percent from the floor and 66.6 percent from three-point range. Iguodala has received some extended run lately as well, with Thursday's playing time representing his third time in the last five games with at least 30 minutes. The extra run has been partly been due to the Warriors being down David West (thumb) over the last seven contests, as well as Draymond Green (shoulder) on Thursday.