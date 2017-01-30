Iguodala scored 12 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) along with three rebounds, five assists and two steals over 36 minutes in Sunday's 113-111 win over the Trail Blazers.

It was a rare double-figure scoring night for Iguodala, who was one of three reserves tasked with filling in for an unavailable Stephen Curry (illness). It was just the ninth time this season he's scored at least 10 points. Iguodala shared the ball-handling tasks with fellow reserves Shaun Livingston (six points, three assists, 23 minutes), who got the start at point guard, and Ian Clark (two points, three assists, 13 minutes). We should expect a similar distribution of playing time if Curry remains out through Wednesday's home game against the Hornets.