Iguodala posted a season-high 14 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with five assists, three rebounds and a blocked shot in 25 minutes off of the bench in Monday's 126-91 win over the Cavaliers.

Iguodala is worth a look in rotisserie leagues for depth, as he will chip in with occasional 3-pointers, a handful of assists and a few rebounds off of the bench. However, he isn't worth using outside of deeper standard formats unless injuries to starters open up a more prominent role.