Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Posts season best in points
Iguodala posted a season-high 14 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with five assists, three rebounds and a blocked shot in 25 minutes off of the bench in Monday's 126-91 win over the Cavaliers.
Iguodala is worth a look in rotisserie leagues for depth, as he will chip in with occasional 3-pointers, a handful of assists and a few rebounds off of the bench. However, he isn't worth using outside of deeper standard formats unless injuries to starters open up a more prominent role.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Provides 11 points in win Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Returns to lineup Sunday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Out Saturday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Provides 10 points off bench Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Finding a rhythm•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Scores 10 points Wednesday•