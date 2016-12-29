Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Provides 11 points in win Wednesday
Iguodala submitted 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes in a 121-111 win over the Raptors on Wednesday.
Iguodala recovered from a zero-point outing in the Christmas Day loss to the Cavaliers to reach double figures in the scoring column for the first time since Dec. 7, and just the seventh time all season. Thanks to his stellar defense, Iguodala will frequently see hefty minutes off the bench during competitive games against high-caliber opponents like the Raptors, but his standing as a supporting cast player will make it difficult for him to produce eye-popping stat lines.
