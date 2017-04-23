Iguodala recorded 16 points (5-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes during a 119-113 win over the Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Iguodala had a great Game 3, as he was given his highest minute total since Jan. 29 with Kevin Durant (calf) and Matt Barnes (foot) sidelined again. His 16 points off the bench marked the third-highest scoring total on the team in the win. Iguodala will have increased opportunities to score for as long as Durant and Barnes are sidelined.