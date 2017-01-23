Iguodala will sit out Monday's game against the Heat for rest purposes.

Coach Steve Kerr hinted Sunday prior to the team's win over the Magic that he would rest Iguodala for the second game of their back-to-back, and it's no surprise Kerr will stick to that plan after the veteran wing logged 29 minutes a day earlier. Look for Patrick McCaw and Ian Clark to benefit the most from Iguodala's absence, though neither shapes up as a particularly enticing DFS play with the team's four stars (Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green) all on track to play Monday.