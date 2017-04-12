Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Sitting Wednesday
Iguodala will not play in the regular-season finale Wednesday against the Lakers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
This will be the second time in four games that the 33-year-old will get some rest. Iguodala sat out last Wednesday against the Suns then got a combined 44 minutes of run against the Pelicans and Jazz. With both Iguodala and Draymond Green resting, along with a dinged-up Matt Barnes (right ankle), there will be more minutes for James McAdoo, Kevon Looney, Ian Clark and Patrick McCaw.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Expected to rest Wednesday vs. Suns•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Runs double-figure scoring streak to four•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Continues his accurate shooting•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Becomes the third scorer Sunday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Returns to action Friday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Not listed on injury report Friday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...