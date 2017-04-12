Iguodala will not play in the regular-season finale Wednesday against the Lakers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This will be the second time in four games that the 33-year-old will get some rest. Iguodala sat out last Wednesday against the Suns then got a combined 44 minutes of run against the Pelicans and Jazz. With both Iguodala and Draymond Green resting, along with a dinged-up Matt Barnes (right ankle), there will be more minutes for James McAdoo, Kevon Looney, Ian Clark and Patrick McCaw.