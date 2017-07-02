Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will sign offer from Golden State

Iguodala will sign a three-year, $48 million contract with the Warriors, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Iguodala humorously confirmed the news himself on Twitter. He was reportedly deciding on offers from the Warriors, Rockets, Spurs and Kings.

