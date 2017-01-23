Iguodala will not play in Monday's game against the Heat due to rest purposes.

Head coach Steve Kerr hinted Sunday after the team's win in Orlando that he would sit Iguodala on the second game of their back-to-back, and the move leaves the Warriors rather thin on the wing Monday. Look for Patrick McCaw and Ian Clark to benefit the most from Iguodala's absence, as Golden State may elect to play Klay Thompson at small forward in smaller lineups.