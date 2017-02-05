Warriors' Briante Weber: DNP in Warriors' debut Saturday
Weber was dressed Saturday for the first time since signing a 10-day contract, but did not play in the Warriors' 109-106 loss to Sacramento due to a coach's decision.
It's not exactly shocking news that Weber was glued to the bench for his first game in a Golden State uniform. He was a D-League sensation with Sioux Falls before signing with the Warriors, but will find very few opportunities in the NBA. The trait that could keep him employed regularly in the Association is his relentless defense.
