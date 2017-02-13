Weber signed a second 10-day contract Monday with the Warriors, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

With the Thunder notching some blowout victories over the course of Weber's first 10 days, the former VCU standout managed to see some garbage time minutes but never found his way into the regular rotation. Weber will now have another 10 days to prove his worth to the Warriors, but chances are opportunities will be rare for the shooting guard unless more garbage time presents itself.