Jones was assigned Thursday to the D-League's Santa Cruz Warriors.

Jones has spent the majority of his season with Santa Cruz, seeing action in 10 games, where he's averaging 6.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks across 21.7 minutes. He'll be sent down again for Thursday's matchup with Northern Arizona, but will likely be recalled shortly after. That said, Jones is not expected to be a contributor for Golden State this season.