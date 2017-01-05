Jones was assigned Thursday to the D-League's Santa Cruz Warriors.

Jones has seen the floor just once for Golden State this season, so he'll again head to Santa Cruz to see extended minutes while working on his development. In 11 games with Santa Cruz, Jones has averaged 5.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.5 blocks over 21.9 minutes. He's not expected to be a contributor with the big club this season, so he should continue to see plenty of action in the D-League.