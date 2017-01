Jones was recalled Sunday from the D-League's Santa Cruz Warriors.

Jones went on a three-game stint with Santa Cruz, posting 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block over 26 minutes in their most recent game Saturday. He'll rejoin the Warriors ahead of Monday's game against the Cavaliers, but isn't expected to see the court in a competitive game, as Jones likely won't be a contributor during his rookie season.