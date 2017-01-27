Warriors' David West: Back at practice Friday

West (thumb) has returned to practice Friday and is expected to be out for at least two more games, Monte Poole of CSNBayArea.com reports.

With West only seeing 11.5 minutes per game on the season when he plays, there hasn't been too much of a shift in minutes or statistics for any other Warriors forwards in the four games that he's missed. When he returns, he should see his usual minutes and remain a largely irrelevant fantasy option.