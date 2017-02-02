Warriors' David West: Could play Saturday

West (thumb) will not return to the lineup until Saturday at the earliest, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

West underwent an X-ray late Wednesday and has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Clippers, the eighth straight game he'll miss. Without West and starter Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, JaVale McGee (17 minutes) started at center with a collection of Kevon Looney (nine minutes), James Michael McAdoo (18 minutes) and Anderson Varejao (six minutes) getting playing time in Golden State's 126-111 blowout win over the Hornets.