Warriors' David West: Doubtful to play Wednesday

West (thumb) is considered doubtful to play Wednesday against the Bulls, Anthony Slater of the Bay Area News Group reports.

The veteran went through a full practice Monday, but coach Steve Kerr said West is still dealing with some pain in his fractured left thumb. As such, he'll likely be held out for a 10th straight game, as the first-place Warriors have no reason to rush him back before he's 100 percent healthy.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola