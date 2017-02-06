Warriors' David West: Doubtful to play Wednesday
West (thumb) is considered doubtful to play Wednesday against the Bulls, Anthony Slater of the Bay Area News Group reports.
The veteran went through a full practice Monday, but coach Steve Kerr said West is still dealing with some pain in his fractured left thumb. As such, he'll likely be held out for a 10th straight game, as the first-place Warriors have no reason to rush him back before he's 100 percent healthy.
