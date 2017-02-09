Warriors' David West: Doubtful to return during road trip

West (thumb) is not expected to return to action during Golden State's upcoming three-game road, kicking off Friday in Memphis, Jimmy Durkin of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

On that schedule, West won't return to the lineup until Feb. 15 against Sacramento at the earliest. Given that game against the Kings is the final one before the All-Star break, the Warriors will be tempted to let West sit through the break. The 36-year-old power forward has missed 10 games with a non-displaced fracture in his left thumb.