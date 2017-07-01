Warriors' David West: Expected to re-sign with Warriors

West and the Warriors have agreed to a one-year deal, David Aldridge of NBA.com reports.

The one-year deal will reportedly be his last with the Warriors, and likely in the league. After 12 seasons in New Orleans and Indiana, West ventured to San Antonio in 2015 in pursuit of a championship. He came up short, but subsequently headed to Golden State the following year and succeeded in his quest. Thus, it was not going to be surprising if the 36-year-old opted to retire. However, he will remain with the Warriors, where he averaged 4.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.7 blocks across 12.6 minutes per game. Expect him to see a similar workload with the club in the upcoming season.