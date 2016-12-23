Warriors' David West: More minutes Thursday without Green

West scored 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT) to go along with five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocked shots over 16 minutes in Thursday's 117-101 win over Brooklyn.

The playing time tied a season-high for West, the beneficiary of more minutes with Draymond Green (personal) away from the team. Most of West's scoring damage -- eight of his 10 points -- came in the first half while the Warriors' Big 3 clanked 11-of-36 from the field, and then he ratcheted up the defense in the second half along with the rest of the team. Green is due back for Friday's game against the Pistons, so we expect the 36-year-old West back to a normal 10-12 minutes.