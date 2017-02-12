Warriors' David West: Out Monday vs. Nuggets
West (thumb) has been ruled out for Monday's tilt with the Nuggets.
West will miss his 13th straight game as he continues to recover from a fractured thumb. It seems increasingly likely that the Warriors will rest the veteran through the All-Star break, although they have not made any official announcements of the sort. Look for James McAdoo to see increased minutes in his absence.
