Warriors' David West: Out vs. OKC
West (thumb) will not play Saturday against the Thunder, Anthony Slater of Bay Area News Group reports.
The veteran will miss a 12th straight game as he continues to work back from a fractured thumb on his left hand. The Warriors have no reason to rush West back, and at this point it seems likely that he'll remain out through the All-Star break.
