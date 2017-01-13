Warriors' David West: Plays only nine minutes Thursday

West was limited to two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one steal across nine minutes in a 127-107 win over the Pistons on Thursday.

The nine minutes were West's fewest since Dec. 17, but the veteran forward hadn't seen more than 16 minutes in that span to begin with. While the Warriors frontcourt remains reasonably healthy, West isn't on track to see his role increase and looks on track to finish the season with career-worst averages in points and rebounds.