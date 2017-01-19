Warriors' David West: Questionable to return with thumb contusion

West's return to Wednesday's game is questionable due to a left thumb contusion.

West played 11 minutes prior to exiting Wednesday's game against the Thunder late, finishing the night with eight points (4-5 FG), three assists, one rebound and one steal. The veteran has served as a valuable piece off the bench for the Warriors this season and a thumb contusion likely won't have a long-term impact on his availability, unless it turns out to be more serious. The team should update his condition again prior to Friday's tilt versus the Rockets.