Warriors' David West: Ruled out Friday vs. Grizzlies

West (thumb) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

West's 11th straight absence was fully expected, as coach Steve Kerr indicated a few days ago that the veteran big man wasn't expected back during the three-game road trip that begins Friday. After the road trip ends, the Warriors will play a home game against the Kings on Feb. 15 before heading into the All-Star break, so it seems likely West will just be held out until the second half begins. Kevon Looney and James McAdoo should benefit from mild bumps in minutes for as long as West is out.