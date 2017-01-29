Warriors' David West: Ruled out Sunday
West (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.
West continues to deal with pain in his left thumb, while his next opportunity to return will come Wednesday against the Hornets. His absence doesn't figure to have much of an impact on the Warriors' frontcourt given his current average of just over 11 minutes per game.
More News
-
Warriors' David West: Back at practice Friday•
-
Warriors' David West: Will miss two weeks due to fracture•
-
Warriors' David West: Questionable to return with thumb contusion•
-
Warriors' David West: Plays only nine minutes Thursday•
-
Warriors' David West: More minutes Thursday without Green•
-
Warriors' David West: Plays seven minutes in return from hip injury•