Warriors' David West: Ruled out Sunday

West (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.

West continues to deal with pain in his left thumb, while his next opportunity to return will come Wednesday against the Hornets. His absence doesn't figure to have much of an impact on the Warriors' frontcourt given his current average of just over 11 minutes per game.

