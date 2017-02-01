Warriors' David West: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Hornets

West (thumb) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

West will be missing his seventh game in a row as he continues to deal with a non-displaced fracture in his left thumb. He was able to return to practice earlier in the week and likely won't be out much longer. With Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) also out, JaVale McGee and Anderson Varajao could see some added minutes. West's next chance to play will be against the Clippers on Thursday.