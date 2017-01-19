Warriors' David West: Will miss two weeks due to fracture

West suffered a non-displaced fracture in his left thumb in Wednesday's win against the Thunder, X-rays revealed after the game, CSNBayArea.com reports.

West will be re-evaluated in two weeks, according to the team. Head coach Steve Kerr indicated that Kevon Looney will see an increase in playing time and more responsibilities with West on the shelf. Andre Iguodala and Ian Clark are also likely to see some added run until West is healthy enough to return. Reserve West until he can officially return and prove his health in a full game without any setbacks.