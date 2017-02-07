Warriors' David West: Will not be available Wednesday
West (thumb) will not be available for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
West has been out since mid-January with a non-displaced fracture in his left thumb. On the bright side, the veteran forward does look close to returning to action, as he was able to log a full practice Monday. Until West can suit up, however, expect Kevon Looney and James McAdoo to see continue seeing expanded roles in the Warriors' frontcourt.