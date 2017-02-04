Warriors' David West: Will not play Saturday vs. Kings

West (thumb) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Kings.

The absence will mark West's eight consecutive game missed due to a thumb fracture. There was some optimism following X-rays on Wednesday that he could be in line for a return Saturday, but the team will opt to exercise caution with the veteran. Kevin Looney and James McAdoo figure to continue providing depth at power forward in West's absence.

