Warriors' David West: Will not play Saturday vs. Kings
West (thumb) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Kings.
The absence will mark West's eight consecutive game missed due to a thumb fracture. There was some optimism following X-rays on Wednesday that he could be in line for a return Saturday, but the team will opt to exercise caution with the veteran. Kevin Looney and James McAdoo figure to continue providing depth at power forward in West's absence.
More News
-
Warriors' David West: Could play Saturday•
-
Warriors' David West: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Hornets•
-
Warriors' David West: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Warriors' David West: Back at practice Friday•
-
Warriors' David West: Will miss two weeks due to fracture•
-
Warriors' David West: Questionable to return with thumb contusion•